Emefiele’s $6.2m resumes today

By Andrew Orolua

In a recent hearing at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Onyeka Ogbu, a former Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that his department processed a payment of $6,230,000 for international election observers.

Ogbu, the first Prosecution Witness (PW1) in the trial of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele for alleged procurement fraud, testified that his department, responsible for payment processing, received the request and facilitated the disbursement.

The trial, marked by intense legal exchanges, saw the defence opposing requests for a trial stand-down, opting instead for an adjournment to allow for further evidence gathering and cross-examination.

READ ALSO: Mercy Eke finds love again

Emefiele, who faces multiple charges including forgery and breach of trust, has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. The trial is set to resume on February 13, with Justice Hamza Muazu presiding.