Mercy Eke finds love again

After her well-publicised romance with former housemate Ike Onyema, aka Ike, former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Mercy Eke, may have fallen in love again.

The reality star revealed that she has been humbled by love as she displayed a picture of flower bouquet and dollar bills she got from her yet to be unveiled lover.

The caption of the picture reads, “Thank you so much, my man,” “Love will humble you.”

This came two months after Mercy Eke and her colleague, Pere Egbi, cleared the air on their alleged romance which they said was mere speculations from their fans. They made it clear that they were not dating though their onscreen chemistry at the later part of the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show may have suggested so.

Mercy had previously dated her BBNaija colleague, Ike. Their relationship, which began during the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition in 2019, ended shortly after the show.