Christian Idemudia is a Nigerian hip hop artist based in Poland, he’s a composer, songwriter, and a performer who is venturing his technical music skills to be a label owner.

The business tycoon was born on September 24-12-1986. Christian Idemudia is from the Benin City Edo. Quenne Hq is profoundly known and raised in Nigeria where he had his primary and secondary school education before heading to Poland.

He also attended The university of Economics and innovation.

The 38 years old Christian Idemudia is married and lives in Poland with his wife

Christian Idemudia parents are same village, his father Engineer Alfred Idemudia

thought education was the best gift he could give his children significantly impacted his education.

His father firmly believed that education is a means to end poverty and a necessary component of survival.

Quenne Hq’s dad was much more interested in his academics than most fathers are, contrary to the typical situation where mothers are most concerned with their children’s academic performance.

Quenne Hq’s dad would occasionally check on him at school, to assist him with his assignments, and, most importantly, pay his school fees.

Like father like son, Christian Idemudia looks much more like is father Alfred Idemudia.

He considered his father as his mentor and life coach.

Instagram @queennehq