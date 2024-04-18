NiMet And TAHMO sign MoU To Expand Network Of Weather Stations Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Tuesday, 16th April, 2024, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory (TAHMO), a non-governmental agency, to expand NiMet’s network of weather stations across Nigeria.

Signing the MoU on behalf of NiMet, the Director General, Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, and Nigeria’s permanent representative with World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Professor Charles Anosike said; “On behalf of NiMet, I am proud to be associated with the TAHMO project.

NiMet wishes to further the engagement by extending it to the marine sector as well”.

Els Veenjoven and Prof. Ahmed Balogun signed on behalf of the TAHMO project.