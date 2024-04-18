News

NiMet And TAHMO sign MoU To Expand Network Of Weather Stations Across Nigeria

4 hours ago
by Ihesiulo Grace
Left to Right: Director General, Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, and Nigeria’s permanent representative with World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Professor Charles Anosike and Els Veenjoven of TAHMO at the MoU signing at the NiMet’s Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 16th April, 2024.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Tuesday, 16th April, 2024, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory (TAHMO), a non-governmental agency, to expand NiMet’s network of weather stations across Nigeria.

Signing the MoU on behalf of NiMet, the Director General, Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, and Nigeria’s permanent representative with World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Professor Charles Anosike said; “On behalf of NiMet, I am proud to be associated with the TAHMO project.

NiMet wishes to further the engagement by extending it to the marine sector as well”.

Els Veenjoven and Prof. Ahmed Balogun signed on behalf of the TAHMO project.

