Delta council polls: 8 commissioners, other Oborevwori’s aides reportedly resign

By Nosa Akenzua

The July 13 council polls in Delta State has started consuming politicians as no fewer than eight commissioners have allegedly resigned arising from their interest in the polls.

According to our source,their resignation is sequel to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s alleged marching order.

The governor reportedly told commissioners and political office holders with vested interest or those eager to contest to resign.

Prominent among the said eight commissioners is Hon Joan Onyemaechi, Technical Education commissioner.

Onyemeachi’s resignation is due to her younger brother contesting the chairmanship of Aniocha South LGA.

Controversy dogged Onyemachi with Nsukwa clan accusing her of domesticating political offices in her family.

Mr Jaro Egbo , special adviser on Transport and Coordinator of Palliative from Ughelli North LGA is also one of them.

According to our source, his case was specific instructions from the governor to contest the local polls so as to check the influence of Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the APC governorship candidate in 2023 election.

Another commissioner who resigned is Mr Vincent Oyibode, Commissioner for Oil and Gas.

Oyibode has since denied media reports of the said resignation.

The remaining five commissioners are still contemplating their political nerves or risked being sacked by the governor.

When contacted, the chief press secretary to Governor sheriff Oborevwori’,Sir Festus Ahon said he was not aware of any directive given to commissioners to resign by the governor regarding the council polls.