Ondo lawmaker, Maxima, congratulates Oba General Olutoye on birthday

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The member representing Ose State Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Emmanuel Olatunji Oshati, also known as Maxima, has congratulated the Alani of idoani, Oba Major General (Dr.) Olufemi Olutoye on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday.

In a statement by his media aide, Omoniyi Olaniyi, at the weekend, while congratulating the first-class monarch in Ondo State, Oshati, who is also the Balogun of Idoani, described him as a pillar of support for him and the entire Idoani Kingdom.

He noted that the retired Major General had not only be serving Idoaniland, but also serving the entire country with his remarkable achievements, efforts and contributions while serving with the Nigerian Army.

He further noted that as the monarch in Idoaniland, Oba Olutoye had contributed immensely in various ways towards the development and emancipation of the Kingdom to a greater height.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, asserted that the monarch’s reign in Idoani had been characterised by unprecedented achievements and successes.

While wishing him happy birthday, the lawmaker prayed for long life and prosperity for the monarch and divine empowerment for him to perform his duties and obligations efficiently.