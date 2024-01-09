Bandits kill seven in Benue attack

No fewer than seven people were reportedly killed in a renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be herders in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspected armed herders were said to have attacked a commercial vehicle between Arufu and Chembe villages Sunday and shot at passengers.

The attackers were later reported to have invaded the Mchia community in the night and killed seven passengers.

Several others were reported to have been missing during the invasion.

A community leader, Anawah Joseph, who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone on Monday explained that the attackers laid ambush on the road and shot at a commercial vehicle.

He said, “Armed herders in collaboration with Jukun militias on Sunday shot at a commercial vehicle heading to Iorza where some passengers were injured.

“They also invaded Mchia where they killed eight people.”

The Chairman of the local government, Rev Adagbe Jonathan, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said that seven people were killed while several others were still missing.

He said, “It’s true that armed herders in collaboration with Jukun militias attacked my people yesterday (Sunday) at about 9 pm.

“With the help of policemen, we were able to recover five corpses on Sunday night while two corpses were recovered this (Monday) morning.

“They also shot at a commercial vehicle where two people were injured.

“As I am talking to you now, the two people who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital at Anyim, but many people are still missing.

The council chairman, who said he was on his way to report the incident to the security adviser, Joseph Har, added that the attackers were armed herders hired by Jukun militias.

Efforts to get the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, were not successful as her phone rang out.