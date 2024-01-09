Tinubu dismisses Irukera, Okoh as CEO of FCCPC, BPE

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the Chief Executive Officers of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, and his Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), counterpart, Alexander Okoh.

The suspension was contained in a statement on Monday, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement said the suspension was in conformity with President Tinubu’s plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

“President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers: Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

“The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officers in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect”, the statement added.