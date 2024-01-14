Respite for students as Hon. La’ori donates exam hall to GDSS Gamadio

By Tom Garba

Students, parents, and the people of Vulpi district in Numan local government area of Adamawa State were full of joy as member representing Demsa/Numan/Lamurde federal constituency in the National Assembly, Rt Hon Kwamoti La’ori made good his promise of prioritizing education in the constituency.

The lawmaker donated an examination hall to GDSS Gamadio, a community secondary school in Adamawa State.

Hon. La’ori, assured the people of the area that he will continue to be courageous to see them enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Honorable La’ori said his intention to continue to improve the education sector and his determination to bring about change in the life of his people will not die.

The chairmen of Numan and Lamurde local governments, traditional chiefs, leaders of political parties and stakeholders praised the unusual leadership style of the lawmaker and assured him of their support.

Speaking at the event, the principal of GDSS Gamadio, Mr. Zacheaus, who expressed his happiness, explained how the students sitting in SSCE travel to the neighboring local governments of Lamurde and Demsa to write the WAEC/NECO exams.

The principal also called on the lawmaker to increase his efforts by building fences, science laboratories and provision of computers as well as improving the classrooms of the schools to give students the opportunity to study effectively.