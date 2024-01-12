ANAP cautions FG over politicising positions in aviation agencies

..Warns workers on psuedo trips

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Federal government has been urged to avoid politicising carrier positions in the aviation agencies in order to ensure safety and achieve civil service goals

The general secretary of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) Comrade AbdulRasaq Saidu who disclosed this in an interview with Dailly Times in his office in FAAN, condemned the manner in which Federal government has been appointing general managers from outside the aviation sector to head their seniors civil servants

Saidu explained that the position of Directors and general managers before now belonged to carrier civil servants and has afforded them the opportunity to grow in the system and on the job

According to the ANAP scribe, such appointments will lead to bad blood and mistrust among workers adding that the carrier civil servants will not like to work assiduously with such politicians.

Saidu warned workers against collecting money for trainings and stay back without attending stressing that it has reduced management sponsorship for workers trainings.

He called on the management to always request for training certificates and write reports at the end of the trainings as training and retraining remained the key in the aviation industry.

“That’s why some managements are feeling reluctant to encourage training over the matter and trainings and retrainings is to improve productivity but some have used it as a means of making money. The people who ought to caution them have benefited from such too. That’s how they rubbished the issue of training”

Saidu called for check and balance in the system but commended the trainings in the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency as they have been training their staff adequately.

He said the workers were not happy over furniture grants and conditions of service as a result of politics introduced by politicians in the system

Saidu said that ANAP was ready to work with the new managing director of FAAN to achieve positive results adding that any obstacles will be dealt with it accordingly.