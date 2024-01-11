PDP Congratulates Gov Eno on Supreme Court victory

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno on the judgment of the Supreme Court which on Friday upheld his victory at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

The party described the judgement of the Supreme Court as victory for democracy and the decisive triumph of the will of the people of Akwa Ibom State in their determination to preserve good governance in their state.

The party in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba stressed that the spontaneous jubilation across Akwa Ibom State at the news of the judgment of the Supreme Court shows that the verdict is in line with their expressed Will, aspiration and choice at the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

“Governor Eno is a humble, compassionate and visionary leader; seasoned administrator with extensive managerial skills which he acquired over the years in both private and public sectors; qualities that continue to endear him to the people of Akwa Ibom State, and for which they overwhelmingly elected him at the poll.

“Our Party is proud of his capacity for leadership especially in hitting the ground running upon inauguration with the launching of the ARISE Agenda leading to monumental achievements in the delivery of life-changing citizen empowerment programmes and projects in critical sectors including Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, Security, Housing, Road infrastructure, Manufacturing, Commerce, Aviation among others.

“The PDP congratulates the people of Akwa Ibom State for this victory and charges Governor Eno to remain steadfast in building on the legacies of his predecessor in office, His Excellency Udom Emmanuel, in the delivery of his people-oriented ARISE Agenda programes and projects in line with the policy thrust and manifesto of the PDP,” the statement read.