How aviation can prevent future accidents – Najomo

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Capt. Chris Najomo, the Ag. Director-General Civil Aviation (ADGCA) has given a clue on how the global aviation industry, including Nigeria could prevent future accidents in the sector.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Nigeria Transport Lecture, organised by Nigeria Transport Award, publishers of the Transport Day, over the weekend in Lagos, Najomo explained that aviation industry must remain vigilant, learn from past accidents, implement relevant and critical measures to prevent future incidents or accidents.

Najomo who was represented at the occasion by Engr. Godwin Balang, Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, NCAA, said that some of the ways by which accidents and incidents could be prevented in the sector was to ensure prompt and thorough accident investigations to determine causal factors and implement preventive measures.

READ ALSO: One Year Anniversary: APC Chieftain criticizes.

He lamented that globally, the lack of comprehensive accident investigation reports remained a critical concern within the industry.

But noted that this had improved tremendously in Nigeria due to the establishment of Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) by the Federal Government.

According to him, a review of the statistical data for the regions with the highest accident/incident rates between 2019 and 2023 and their top contributing factors, revealed correlation between high accident/incident rates and the deficiencies in regulatory oversight, including lack of Implementation of safety management systems by service providers.

In a bid for the Nigerian airspace to remain safe, Najomo opined that the country must continuously key into the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) strategic objectives of safety, security, environmental protection and sustainable development of the air transport sector.

He also advised the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to continue to formulate policies and strategies that would promote and encourage civil aviation in the country, while still fostering sound economic policies that would ensure the provisions of efficient and safe services.

He added: “Continuous effective implementation of safety, security and economic oversight will ensure that Nigeria’s aviation industry provides a safety level that is equal to, or better than, that defined by the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

“Nigeria must therefore ensure that the ICAO critical elements, which are essentially safety defense tools that are required for the effective implementation of safety-related policies and associated procedures, are effectively implemented and continuously monitored for its safety oversight system.”