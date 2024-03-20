Senate confirms MD, ED of AMCON

By Haruna Salami

Senate has confirmed the nominations of the Managing Director and three Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) at plenary on Tuesday.

This followed consideration of report of its Committee on Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions presented by the chairman Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East).

Abiru said, the nominees were subjected to screening in line with Parliamentary rules and were found competent to serve as Directors of AMCON, noting that they all have “on the job experience”.

He added that the nominees were screened by the Nigeria Police, DSS and have complied with the Code of Conduct rules, adding that there was no petition of them

The plenary, which was presided by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider each nominee based on their merit and were confirmed through voice vote.

Those confirmed include Gbenga Alade (Managing Director) and three Executive Directors: Adeshola Lamidi, Lucky Adaghe and Dr. Aminu Mukhtar Dan’amu.