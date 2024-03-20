NASS engages FG on way out of food crisis

.. as Agric Minister roll out plans

By Haruna Salami

The National Assembly through its joint Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development , on Tuesday , engaged the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security on urgent solution to food inflation bedeviling the country .

The Committee Chaired by Senator Saliu Mustapha ( APC Kwara Central), at an interface with the Minister interrogated him on plans being put in place to arrest high cost of food prices in the country and making it affordable and available to the poor masses.

In his response the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security , Senator Abubakar Kyari said the Federal Government has commenced distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to some focal points of state capitals Nationwide.

“We have received directive and approval from Mr. President to distribute for immediate impact 42,000 metric tons of assorted grains free of charge to the Nigerian population.

“This was received in mid February, as we are speaking we have a record of the distribution being carried out, but I will want to plead with the honorable house and distinguished senators that some of the movements can’t be made public but a lot of states have started receiving their grains.

“We are distributing to State capitals in the first instance as you all are aware the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuff so we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies.

“Furthermore, 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization”, he said .

He explained further that actions being taken , became necessary in other to cushion the impacts of hardship on Nigerians which he said , will soon become a thing of the past .

For security purposes , he informed the committee members that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is currently working with the office of the National Security Adviser, and other national security outfits to address issues on vandalisation food warehouses across the country.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the interactive session, the Chairman of the joint committee ,Senator Saliu Mustapha expressed satisfaction with the steps being taken by the Federal Government.

He said : From our interactive session we on the other side of the parliament, we are fully in the picture of what is happening, we are convinced that the steps being taken by the federal government is in the right direction.

“All we did again is to further emphasize on the need for certain things to be done on time, I think from this collaborative approach by the grace of God, Nigerians will have a better feel of the government policy on food security”.