Resign, don’t allow PDP to collapse under you, Clark tells Damagum

…accuses party chairman of backing Wike’s role in Rivers Assembly crisis

By Tunde Opalana

Elder statesman and leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Ilya Damagum, to honourably resign his position before the party collapses under his watch.

Chief Clark, whose letter was coming a week after the 98th meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), said Damagum has lost control of the party, blaming the Damagum – led NWC for the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike’s strangle hold on the party.

He gave the advice in an open letter to the acting National Chairman on Thursday dated 24 April, 2024.

The nationalist, who also expressed disappointment at the last PDP NEC meeting, said there was a deliberate attempt to avoid the very serious issues plaguing the party including those expressed by various stakeholders, such as the sixty (60) Members of the House of Representatives.

“The NEC showed obvious weakness by allowing Mr. Nyesom Wike to bamboozle everyone in the meeting. No one was ready to speak truth to power. Therefore, emphasis was put on the reconciliation committee and not on the disciplinary committee which was earlier set up under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Emmanuel Udom, immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“It was therefore, unfortunately, Wike’s day, and a confirmation of Wike’s earlier claim that PDP approved his joining President Tinubu’s cabinet as Minister.

“One wonders the sincerity of the PDP when they criticise and condemn some of the policies of the government at the centre, when their “strong man and financier” Nyesome Wike is a major player in the government of President Tinubu. Especially when viewed against the back drop of his leading the 7-man Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State, led by his nominee, Mr. Tony Okocha,” the elder statesman said.

Chief Clark specifically pointed out a few of the lapses identified in Damagum’ leadership which he said is detrimental to the growth and development of the party.

He said: “It is alleged in some quarters that Mr. Wike is very instrumental to your being appointed the Acting National Chairman, and you, therefore recognise him as your”boss “. So, it appears to some people the obvious role you embarked upon, playing down the powers of NEC.

“It does also appear that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), is made up of Mr. Wike’s men, which includes your good self as Acting National Chairman, the National Secretary, the National Publicity Secretary, some leaders such as Chief Dan Orbih, who unfortunately is not a cheap of the old block of his father, late Chief MCK Orbih, a great politician. We were all together in the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), in 1979.

“Mr. Acting National Chairman, let me outline some of your activities which are viewed in some quarters as anti-party activities. For instance, in Rivers State, it is a well-known fact that Chief Wike had one trusted ‘brother’ in the State, and that is Siminalayi Fubara whom he chose as Accountant General during his tenure as Governor of the State, to help him look after the monetary affairs of the State. This was 23rd December 2020.

“You are also aware that Mr Wike as a result was said to be exercising some strong control over the finances of Rivers State, both from FAAC in Abuja and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“In order to be in firm and total control of all, you are also aware that Mr Wike bought forms for every contesting member of the party in Rivers State; right from the Governor to the members of the House of Assembly including the members of the National Assembly.

No doubt, Mr Wike did his best in keeping the party financially when the party was sailing topsy-turvy.

“He also majorly championed the course of Sim Fubara to become Governor of Rivers State, while other colleagues seriously opposed him. Mr Wike was able to bulldoze his way through, and installed Sim Fubara as Governor. Having installed him, he gave him ‘directives’ on how to run the State; I also learnt that he entered into some agreements with him, which were not in the interest of the Rivers People.

“As a result of these secret arrangements between master and servant, all the appointments into Governor Fubara’s Government were made by Hon. Wike and this is a well-known fact all over the country. Mr Wike decided where and who the Governor should visit, who should and should not come to the Government House, etc.

He also contributed largely to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State; for which he has now been compensated by President Tinubu as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Today, almost all the members of the G5 were not carried along by Nyesom Wike. Apart from Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the others have gone into oblivion. In his usual selfish ways, he did not carry along with him the other members of the G5 and apart from Governor Makinde of Oyo State, the others have gone into oblivion.

But by the Grace of God, Governor Fubara is managing to disentangle himself from the chains placed on his feet by Mr Wike and gain his freedom; and by extension freedom to the people of Rivers State.

“Mr Chairman, you are aware of the drama that took place in the Rivers State House of Assembly on 30th October, 2023, where the house was factionalized; one group supporting Mr Wike while the other group were for the Governor. Those against the Governor formed themselves into a force and on the control and directive of their master at an ungodly hour at about 7am, the members, about 23 of them, signed the impeachment motion.

“These same members led by the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, assembled on Monday 11th December, 2023 where they declared to be members of the APC, singing the President Tinubu’s song, “on your mandate we shall stand” and waiving the APC flag.

“The other faction that did not defect elected Edison Ehie as speaker and the members who defected were removed from office. They later went to court to confirm it. It happens that you did not view it on any TV station or read it in any newspaper. The 27 members of your party were in control of the House of Assembly and in fact the Executive headed by Governor Sim Fubara. Your party was in power.

“We are fully informed that the defection from PDP to APC was carried out by Chief Nyesom Wike and yourself. One may ask further, where were you when the PDP Governors under the leadership of Sen Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State pleaded with Mr Wike to give peace a chance in Rivers State?

The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria did not define what the quorum at the House of Assembly should be and it is generally agreed by the majority of senior lawyers in Nigeria. The defection of the 27 members automatically meant that their seats in the House are forfeited.

“The defection of the members did not close the House down because five (5) of the members did not defect with them and remained members of the House. The Rivers State House of Assembly continues to function with an acting speaker, Edison Ehie and the rest is history.

The Acting National Chairman of a party could not visit the State to find out what was happening.

“The Rivers State Appropriation Bill 2024 was passed by the faction with the Governor and signed into Law by the Governor. It will therefore be a breach of the Constitution for the Governor to re-present the Appropriation Bill to none existing members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Of course, you are aware it is unconstitutional and this matter of the presentation of Appropriation Bill has several cases in court and it will be improper for Governor Sim Fubara to disobey the constitution and the courts.

“At this juncture Mr Acting National Chairman, I repeat, one may like to know your reaction to the defection of the twenty-seven (27) members of your party who defected to the APC, even when their defection was supported by Mr President.

“Take note, Section 109 (1Bii) of the 1999 Constitution as amended is binding on all Nigerians, no matter the position they hold. One would have expected you to take action to contact INEC to fix a date for an election but because you and your master Mr Wike have set out to destroy PDP and the collateral damage caused is already affecting the unity of PDP.

“We are aware of the fact that Mr Wike, using you, muscled the legitimately elected Members of PDP in Rivers State with Chief Desmond Akawor as the State Chairman of PDP. Chief Akawor has now been appointed as Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. Mr Wike has refused to deal with the Acting Chairman of the State, Mr. Chukuemeka Aaron.

“The so called twenty seven (27) members who were members of the Rivers State House of Assembly until their defection to APC, have been seating, holding illegal meetings without mentioning APC or PDP.

“In all these issues, you remained silent, you refused to oppose and take any legal action against the new members of APC. Your Publicity Secretary merely made two (2) public statements and that was the end.”

Calling for Damagum’s resignation, Clark said: “This is a clarion call on you, Mr. Acting National Chairman, to either sit up, or do the needful by resigning from the position, so that the party does not collapse on you.”