“Peter Obi’s petition at Tribunal not business as usual” – Lawyer

Constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, has said the petition of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, at the Election Petition Court, is “not business as usual”.

Festus Ogun said Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, “stole people’s mandate”.

“HE @PeterObi’s Petition at the Tribunal is not business as usual. I have seen and read the Petition and I can only shake my head for Bola Tinubu.

“You cannot steal our people’s mandates and get away with it. Again, this is not business as usual,” Ogun wrote on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Asked by a Twitter user if the allegation of drug levelled against Tinubu by Obi in his petition should have been a pre-election matter, the legal practitioner replied that nomination is a pre-election affair.

“The issue of nomination is a pre-election matter. This is the Supreme Court’s consistent position. Regardless, other grounds of the petition are solid enough,” Ogun said.