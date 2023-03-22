Delta Guber: Okowa congratulates Oborevwori, thanks Deltans

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed gratitude to people in the state for using their ballots to give Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

The governor, at a Thanksgiving Service at Government House Chapel in Asaba, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oborevwori as governor-elect on Monday, attributed the party’s victory to God’s grace.

Okowa charged the governor-elect and his deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, to put God first in all activities, and assured them that they would record successes if they governed with the fear of God.

He disclosed that the presidential and governorship elections brought forth new lessons for him, and promised to offer the best of advice to the in-coming administration in the state.

“Today is a glorious day in the sight of God because of what we went through since Saturday, March 18. We thank God for leading us to victory.

“I thank all Deltans who have been out there campaigning for us, the PDP. I thank all of you for coming to rejoice with the governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the deputy governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme.

“So, l thank you all for coming. As you go back home, remember to continue to give thanks to God for what He has done in our lives and in our state.

“We have come here to dance and to sing praises to God for what He has done in our lives. I thank all our leaders, our women and all our youth for working so hard towards the victory of our party (PDP).

“My greatest joy today is that l am sure that this altar of God will stay alive” Okowa said.

To House of Assembly members-elect, leadership of the PDP and other stakeholders, he called on them to rally round Oborevwori to enable him achieve set goals.

While commending Deltans for their support in the last eight years, he promised to remain committed to doing more till his last day in office as governor.

“As l thank you all, l must also thank Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan for the roles he played in uniting aggrieved members of the party in the build-up to the elections.

“In these last two weeks, God has taught me a lot of lessons and it is my prayer that you (the governor-elect) will not make some of the mistakes that we made,” he added.

To those that defected before and during the electoral contest, he wished them well, emphasizing that he held no grudge against anyone.

Congratulating the governor-elect and his deputy, the governor urged them to relate more with the people at the grassroots, even as he implored them to trust in the Lord for He alone would endow them with what they need to succeed.

He also urged Deltans to work with the governor-elect and his deputy so as to sustain the tempo of sustainable socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development in the state.

In an interview, the governor-elect, said he was overwhelmed by the support of Deltans at the polls, and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.