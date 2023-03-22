2023: Wike speaks on ‘using Army, police to rig election’

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, said he does not need the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) or personnel of the Nigerian Army to rig an election.

Speaking in a media chat, monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he is ‘a working governor’, hence, his people would vote for his preferred candidates.

“Why would I need the Police to rig an election, why would I need the Army?” Wike asked rhetorically.

“It is only those that have not been able to offer anything that is dependent on security agencies to help them rig elections. I don’t need it.”

This newspaper reports that while Wike refused to support his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the February 25 election, he endorsed the candidacy of Siminalayi Fubara, the PDP governorship candidate in Rivers State who emerged as the governor-elect. Fubara is a former Accountant-General of Rivers State.