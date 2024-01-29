PDP, Govs Forum, laud Fubara’s leadership style

…he embodies aspiration of Rivers people says party

…he should be commended for embracing peace – Govs Forum

By Tunde Opalana

Governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been commended by his party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) and his colleagues in the PDP Governors’ Forum for his style of administration since inception and felicitating him as he celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday.

The party yesterday in a statement by it’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba described Governor Fubara as a humble, intelligent and visionary leader who embodies the common aspiration of the people of Rivers State in their determination to sustain peace, unity, and purposeful leadership in their State under the banner of the PDP.

The PDP celebrated Fubara’s leadership capacity especially in hitting the ground running in the continued delivery of life-changing, people-oriented development programs and projects in the state in line with the vision, policy thrust and manifesto of the party.

“On this special day, the PDP felicitates with Governor Fubara and prays to God to continue to protect and keep him in good health, sound mind and vitality in the service of humanity,” said Ologunagba.

On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (CON), the Governor of Bauchi State, celebrated Fubara who is the Vice Chairman of the Forum as he turns 49 years old.

The Forum expressed delight in Fubara’s January 25, 2024 Supreme Court victory, described as a unique birthday gift that has created the environment to fulfil his vision.

“We are proud to mention his immediate initiatives on assumption of office as Governor of Rivers State through life impacting projects in education, trade and investment drive, civil service employment, improved workers’ welfare, healthcare service delivery, SME funding, security and safety – a wholesome transformation strategy for impactful service.

“This progress is also being felt in the road construction and rehabilitation linking many Local Governments and urban renewal, youth and women empowerment, among others.

“The Forum acknowledges his wisdom in insisting on a peaceful atmosphere in Rivers State, a prerequisite for societal upliftment and economic growth,” read a statement on Sunday by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Him. Cyril Maduabum.

The Forum assured Gov. Fubara of unalloyed support at all times as he presides over the affairs of state.