Court Verdicts: Sokoto Gov commends judiciary for fairness judgment

By Shafa’atu suleiman

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has described the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed him the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state as a testimony of justice and fair of judicial system in the country.

The governor stated this on Sunday while addressing party supporters to welcome him and his entourage back to the state.

Aliyu also applauded President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, for ensuring that justice is delivered accordingly without any interference.

“I want to say thank you to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and all the judges for ensuring that justice is delivered by the rule of law. I also appreciate my legal team for doing just in their case.

“I also want to use the opportunity to appreciate my father, my mentor and political leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for his belief in me.

He dedicated his victory to the people of the state, saying it is a dedication of their trust and belief in his capacity to take the state forward.

The Governor however called on the opposition party in the state to join hands together with him in making the state a better one”

The governor further assured the people of the state of his intentions to continue on his development projects in the state, saying we will continue as we did in my 100 days in the office.

“There were attempts to hijack our victory and our party but we thank God that we were able to hold it.

“From the election to the tribunal to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, our governor was declared the winner in all the cases.

“I want to assure you that the governor will not disappoint the people of the state in the provision of good governance to the people.”

READ ALSO: Oil theft: Saboteurs, perpetrators out to smear image..

“I want to assure you that we will continue to work till 2027 in taking the state to greater heights for the benefit of all”

The APC leader in the State ans former governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said the opposition in the state did everything within their power to hijack the governor’s victory.

He advised the governor not to let the people of the state down in his decision-making, urging him to continue to work for the development of the state.