November 11 Poll: Bayelsa Govt vows to ensure peaceful, credible election

By Amos Okioma

The Bayelsa State government has restated its commitment towards peaceful, free and fair elections, saying it is working closely with relevant authorities and institutions to protect the credibility of the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stated this when the Bayelsa Elite Women Support Group visited him at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo. in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, urged the people of the state to come out and exercise their franchise on November 11 without any fear of molestation or harassment.

He particularly called on the women, youths and other support groups of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to vote and stay back to defend their votes during the election.

The Deputy Governor assured that there was nothing to worry about as government is working in partnership with lovers of democracy within and outside the country to ensure a violence-free governorship contest.

Speaking on the prospects of the PDP, he said the party would coast to victory because of the impressive performance of its standard bearer, stressing that no right thinking Bayelsans will ever vote for a candidate that recklessly betrayed their trust in the past

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, emphasized the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other electoral duty officials to be above board in carrying out their assignments.

While thanking the women for supporting the PDP, he urged them to caution their children not to allow any politician use them for thuggery and election violence as government would not fold its hands and watch such happen in the state.

His words: “We really really appreciate the support you are giving to your government and our party. We believe you have the capacity to mobilize not only the women but also your husbands and children.

“But one other thing I want you people to do is to talk to your children for them to resist the temptation of being used as thugs or play any role that will negatively affect the forthcoming election. Remember nobody who brings out his head to break coconut eats that coconut.

“Those contesting with us know they can’t stand us because all right thinking Bayelsans see and appreciate what we are doing as a government to develop this state.

“They know it that is why they are talking about writing fictitious election results and using federal might. But I assure you,0 that will not work because we are working with democratic forces within and outside this country to ensure peaceful, free and fair election in Bayelsa.”

Earlier, in their separate remarks, Leaders of the Bayelsa Elite Women Support Group, Mrs Ebikaboere Pela and Ashanti Bekewari, expressed delight at the level of performance of the Prosperity Administration under Senator Douye Diri.

They specifically commended the current state government in the areas of economic empowerment programmes, peace and security as well as building of critical infrastructures such as the three senatorial roads, among others.

The Group assured the PDP and its candidate of their continued support and readiness to mobilize women of the state to vote massively on November 11 to actualize the re-election bid of Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

