Efole hails Delta Gov for awarding contracts for flyover construction

By Ese Adagbra

Chief Frank Efole a Warri based business man and Chief Executive Officer CEO ,of Febi Oil Nigeria Limited has congratulated Rt.Hon.Sheriff Oborevwori , Governor of Delta State on the award of the three flyovers to construction giant Julius Berger while describing him as the best Governor Delta State has ever produced in the history of the state.

Chief Efole in a personally, signed press statement made available to journalists in Warri, said he was shocked beyond words with the awarding of the three flyovers by Oborevwori, in the early days of his administration ,by breaking record of the past governors in awarding the projects to Julius Berger! first of it’s kind in Delta State.

According to him, when completed, the three flyovers would open up more commercial and business activities in Warri and it’s environs.

“Giving the fact that this area is the commercial hub of Delta State, it will also clear the constant traffic jams at the Effurun -Warri roundabout ,via the Warri -Sapele entrance and exit point for motorists plying the Port Harcourt East West road,” he said.

He blasted those who were initially saying that Governor Oborevwori has nothing to offer during the electioneering campaign and added that the governor is destined to do second term with the full support of the people of Delta State.

Chief Efole who has been a strong and ardent member of the People’s Democratic Party PDP said it is now time to join hands with Oborevwori by giving him the required support to take Delta State to the next level.

He said he knows that Governor Oborevwori will definitely perform because he is a grassroot politician who is familiar with not only the political terrain but also with the people right from the first day he stepped into politics.

“Like I said, I am surprise that he started early by shocking , everybody ! I know he is going to perform no doubt about that! But I never knew it is going to be this ,early!

“I am also wishing him the best as far as his case is concerned ! God will definitely perform his miracle once more! And at the end of the day His Excellency, will be victorious and set for a smooth second term in office,” he said

It would recalled that Governor Oborevwori, recently awarded the construction of three flyovers at Petroleum Training Institute PTI Junction , Delta Steel Company DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction at the cost 78 Billion Naira. to Julius Berger Construction Company.

