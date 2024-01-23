New platform explores marketing opportunities in Nigeria

By Motolani Oseni

With influencer marketing becoming more critical to the success of businesses in Nigeria, a new podcast series, ‘Influencer Ave’ has hit the airwaves.

The Arkerson Agency, according to a statement, aims to explore the Influencer industry in Nigeria as a whole, empower the next generation of influencers, shed more positive light on the industry and explore the benefits of influencer marketing for brands and businesses alike.

Shedding more light on the new podcast series, the spokesperson of The Arkerson Agency, Uju Obiejesi, described ‘Influencer Ave’ as the foremost platform for influencers in Nigeria, noting that it provides an avenue for young and established players in the industry to share their experiences, challenges and aspirations for the emerging industry.

According to her, many facets of influencer marketing in Nigeria remain untapped and the new podcast will shine a light on those areas, further uncovering more revenue-generating sectors of influencer marketing.

“Influencer marketing in Nigeria has gained significant traction in recent years and many brands, big and small, have benefitted and continue to benefit from Influencer marketing. It’s important for brands to understand the local culture and preferences to effectively harness the power of influencer marketing in the Nigerian market,” she said.

Its hosted by influencers, such as; Muna Ikejiaku, Valerie Egbuniwe and Joba Oguntola. Featuring micro and macro influencers guests like Adeola C Adeyemi, (Diiadem), Ayoyinka Abolarin, Amy Okoli, Kamsi Nnamani, Angel Anosike, etc, and industry experts like Chuka Obi and Ajose Sehindemi.

The Arkersons Agency an influencer management Agency, hosted a bunch of social media influencers in Lagos, Nigeria and the event doubled as a meet-and-greet session with key industry stakeholders and served as a tete-a-tete session with the invited influencers.

‘Influencer Ave’ is sponsored by LCN Cafe by Boardroom and Nescafé.