Firms forge alliance to enhance digital payment experience

By Motolani Oseni

Africa’s digital payment platform, Interswitch, has secured collaboration with OPay, to redefine the digital payment experience, providing users with a secure and frictionless payment solution.

Through its Payment Gateway, Interswitch will enable OPay users to seamlessly make direct payments for goods and services on merchants’ websites from their OPay Wallet balance. The incorporation of OPay into the suite of checkout payment options on the Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG) adds a new layer of convenience for users, complementing the existing array of payment methods such as Card, Quickteller, Transfer, QR, and USSD.

Managing director of Digital Commerce & Merchant Acquiring (Paymate) at Interswitch, Muyiwa Asagba, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, emphasised the significance of this partnership in advancing the growth of digital payments in the country.

“At Interswitch, our commitment is to cater to the evolving needs of consumers and merchants, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic digital payment ecosystem. Through our latest collaboration with OPay, we are excited to introduce a new dimension of payment convenience to users and merchants. This partnership reflects our dedication to introducing innovations that enhance the digital payment experience, and we are eager to witness the positive impact it will have on the entire payment ecosystem,” Asagba further disclosed.

Speaking on the partnership, the vice-president of App and Cards at OPay, Elizabeth, stated, added that, “OPay is fully committed to making financial services more inclusive and this partnership with Interswitch would consolidate this mission. We are confident that Pay with Opay which is a 2-step payment solution will bring about faster and secure transactions for customers.

It is a closed-looped solution that ensures a higher success rate with good network uptime. More exciting is the level of adoption this product has witnessed in the market; this will encourage us to continue to build better solutions for offline and online payments.”

As the digital payment landscape evolves, this alliance underscores Interswitch Group’s strong commitment to driving payment ecosystem collaboration and championing advancements that reshape the way financial transactions are conducted.

This reaffirms the Group’s dedication to delivering leading-edge payment solutions that empower users and merchants alike, setting new standards in the dynamic realm of digital payments.