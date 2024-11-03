London-based Nollywood actress, Adenike Alajogun becomes Iya Laje Olokun of Ondo

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

Adenike Alajogun, the esteemed London-based socialite, Nollywood actress, producer, and CEO of Mataan Hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State has recently been honored with the prestigious title of Iya Laje Olokun of Ondo State. This esteemed chieftaincy title was conferred upon her by the chief Araba of Ondo State who made the announcement and the confirmation, recognizing her influence and contributions.

Though, Alajogun is yet to fix a date for her installation due to the fact that she is currently in the United Kingdom, but expressed her gratitude for the honor and looks forward to celebrating her new role upon her return to Nigeria later in the year. However, her friends, family, and well-wishers are already sending their congratulatory messages across to her.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom: 2 Brigade Nigerian Army strengthens…

This title ceremony coincides with the upcoming Olokun Festival, scheduled to be celebrated in Ondo State on November 22nd and 23rd at Ijaw Water Side. The annual festival, a significant cultural event, honors Olokun, the Yoruba deity associated with wealth, prosperity, and the depths of the sea. This year, it promises to draw a large gathering of traditional leaders, dignitaries, and festival enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond.

With her new role as Iya Laje Olokun, Alajogun joins the ranks of distinguished figures in Yoruba culture, contributing to the promotion and preservation of Ondo State’s rich heritage.