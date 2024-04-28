T.T Dalk Luxury boss, Temilade Osinfade celebrates

BY OBA SOYEBO

Temilade Osinfade, founder and creative director of T.T Dalk Luxury, one of Africa’s leading luxury fashion brands wholly owned by a Nigerian is known for his creativity and bright personality.

A man full of high taste for fashion, Temilade strolled into national prominence in 2008 when he launched his T.T Dalk fashion brand at a time when fashion apparels dominated the Nigerian fashion scene.

Inspired by top designer brands from across major fashion cities, Osinfade rolled out his luxury brand with a distinctive and unique style that’s truly exclusive and second to none.

After surviving the days of early beginnings, T.T Dalk has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few years. Through consistency and resilience, Osinfade has built a strong brand that’s on par with top fashion labels across the world.

From premium footwear to luxury accessories and leather products for stylish men and women, T.T Dalk has become a go-to fashion brand for celebrities and fashion freaks in Nigeria and beyond. The brand’s selling point is rooted in its quality and integrity when it comes to premium fashion products.

Not resting on its laurel, Osinfade’s T.T Dalk has its presence in a few cities across the world including Dubai, London and other European cities.

A few days ago, T.T Dalk Luxury boss, Osinfade had a reason to celebrate. The high-flying entrepreneur and one of Nigeria’s most stylish men completed another trip around the sun. He turned another year older in style. Expectedly, it was another occasion for thanksgiving and merriment.

The birthday boy was in his element and rolled out the drums to mark his birth anniversary. He was surrounded by love and loved ones including his beautiful wife and children and it was an unforgettable night of fun and good vibes.

No doubt, Osinfade has carved an enviable niche for himself in the Nigerian fashion industry. He has demonstrated through T.T Dalk Luxury that a Nigerian fashion brand can compete globally and give the so-called international brands a good run for their money. To say that Osinfade has done well for himself is simply stating the obvious.