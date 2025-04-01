PIIT launches tech awareness fest to empower Nigerian youth

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Prime Innovation Institute of Technology (PIIT) has launched the Tech Awareness Fest 1.0 in Lagos, bringing together industry experts, students, faculty, and tech enthusiasts to inspire and equip Nigerian youth with digital skills.

Themed “Unlocking Innovation, Inspiring Tomorrow,” the festival served as a platform to explore emerging technologies and their impact on various industries. PIIT Chairman, Joe Ebinum, announced that the event would become an annual initiative aimed at fostering ICT awareness and mentoring young people to realise their potential through technology.

Ebinum highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the government to fully harness the potential of Nigerian youth in the tech space. He stressed that technology touches every profession, and PIIT is creating a space where individuals can develop expertise in fields such as software engineering, networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

READ ALSO: Senator Natasha home-coming: Kogi Govt bans rallies, movement

Industry experts at the event underscored the vast opportunities available in the booming global tech industry, projected to reach N5 trillion this year. Tech Sales Expert, Kobi Agwu, noted the high demand for professionals in cloud computing, machine learning, and app development, while Business and Leadership Coach, Daniel Adeniyi, urged young Nigerians to embrace artificial intelligence as a critical skill for the future.

PIIT Executive Director, Kate Ebinum, reinforced the significance of digital literacy, stating that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity in every sector, from education to healthcare. She encouraged attendees to actively engage, innovate, and leverage technology to shape a brighter future.

The festival’s successful debut marked the beginning of a long-term initiative set to transform Nigeria’s tech landscape by equipping the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.