MoMo PSB empowers women with financial literacy on IWD 2025

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

In a significant move to promote financial literacy and women’s empowerment, MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) partnered with FinTribe, a leading female-focused financial community, to host a transformative event for 40 women to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025.

The program, held on March 26 at the fintech’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, aimed to bridge the financial literacy gap and foster economic inclusion.

Participants engaged in interactive workshops, mentorship sessions, and expert-led discussions, gaining practical knowledge on savings, investment strategies, and wealth-building. The event provided women with essential tools to make informed financial decisions and take control of their financial futures.

Rosemary Aimankhu, Chief Commercial Officer of MoMo PSB, highlighted the importance of financial empowerment for women, stating: “Every woman deserves access to financial security, stability, and growth. Women deserve financial independence and freedom; and at MoMo PSB, we believe that financial knowledge is a key driver of economic empowerment.”

READ ALSO: Senator Natasha home-coming: Kogi Govt bans rallies, movement

Speaking on leveraging MoMo PSB as a tool for financial freedom, she added: “MoMo is designed to make financial management simpler, smarter and more accessible for every woman. A financially independent woman can secure her family’s future, invest in her career or business, navigate challenges with confidence, and achieve her personal and professional goals. That’s why we created the MoMo app, to give users a simple, secure, and powerful financial management tool.”

Jennifer Awirigwe, founder of FinTribe, highlighted the collaboration’s impact in advancing financial education among women. “FinTribe was built on the foundation of empowering women to make informed financial decisions.We truly appreciate MoMo PSB for partnering with FinTribe on this initiative. This partnership highlights the power of financial inclusion, demonstrating that when women come together in the right circles, we can achieve remarkable things.”

The event not only provided valuable learning experiences but also served as a platform for networking and sharing inspiring stories of financial journeys. Participants left with practical strategies to improve their financial well-being, reinforcing MoMo PSB’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and expanding opportunities for women across Nigeria.

This International Women’s Day celebration marks another milestone in MoMo PSB’s mission to empower, educate, and uplift women, demonstrating the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting women’s financial growth and independence.