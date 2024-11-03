IPAC: Sonnia Agu makes case for women in politics

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

October 25th, 2024 forever remains evergreen in the history of Nigeria as the Inter party Advisory Council (IPAC) held a roundtable on Special Seats for Women at Shehu Musa Yar ‘Adua Centre, Abuja Nigeria

This year’s theme was: ‘64 Years of Independence! Inclusive Democracy and Options for Special Seats for Women”.

IPAC ‘s National Chairman, Hon. Yusuf. M. Dantalle, in his opening remarks outlined the essential mandate of the inter – party Advisory Council IPAC as the unified body representing all registered political parties in Nigeria. He emphasized IPAC ‘S Commitment to fostering an electoral environment that is not only free and credible but also transparent, inclusive, and peaceful.

Hon. Yusuf. M. Dantalle highlighted that IPAC’s role goes beyond oversight – it serves as platform that encourages constructive political competition. By promoting values of tolerance, collaboration, and respect. In his words, “IPAC is dedicated to advancing Nigeria s democratic journey” This approach not only strengthens our democratic institution but also deepens the spirit of accomodation and team work necessary for sustainable political progress in Nigeria”.

Dr. Sonnia Agu the ECOWAS Woman & Youth Ambassador and also one of the discussants, at the August gathering also emphasized the need to give women a prominent and special seats in Nigeria political settings

“I love this event simply because the event tackled one of the most pressing issues in Nigeria politics – ensuring an all – inclusive and equitable democratic space. We are not trying to be sentimental or trying to be chauvinist but I think it’s high time we women are given our respect and deserve roles in politics. Women need to understand that as much as men are leaders, women too can lead. It’s all about the mindset”

Others who spoke as the occasion were Prof. Ikechukwu, the Executive Director, Development Specs Academy, (he was also the keynote speaker.). Prof. Attahiru Jega, former,INEC Chairman( he was the lead Discussant). Dr. Sonnia Agu. ECOWAS Woman Youth Ambassador, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed. National Chairman New Nigeria People: (NNPP). Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim. Deputy National Woman Leader. All Progressive Congress (APC). Dr. Mustapha Ajidullahi. Principal, lecturer, Department of Social Development Kaduna Poly. Jide Ojo. Development Consultant and Public Affair Analyst. Dr. Adaora Onyechere Sydney Jack. Technical Director, Inter party Advisory Council ( IPAC)