TECO Group unveils innovative machine for small-scale palm oil processors

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

TECO Group has introduced an innovation aimed at supporting small-scale palm fruit processors.

The company launched the dual-purpose screw press and digester at the Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria, in Lagos, showcasing a machine that promises to help farmers extract more oil from their harvest, reduce waste, and improve efficiency.

According to the group, the machine integrates a horizontal digester with a screw press, enabling it to efficiently extract palm oil. Designed as a single-unit system, the machine capable of processing up to 500 kilograms of palm fruit per hour and its simple, it digests and presses palm fruits continuously, ensuring maximum oil extraction while minimising fibre clogging. This advanced technology caters to all kinds of palm fruits.

Executive director, TECO Group, Funmi Babatunde-Dada explained the motivation behind this innovation. “This machine is a game-changer for farmers. We decided to innovate and come up with something for small-scale farmers to maximise oil extraction and minimise losses,” she said.

She further emphasised TECO Group’s extensive experience, stating that, “We have over 40 years of experience driving innovation in the agricultural sector and electrical engineering industry, collaborating with partners across different continents.”

The executive director highlighted the challenges faced by small-scale farmholders, who often lack access to efficient processing equipment. “There’s a big market in Nigeria for small-scale farmholders who don’t have 1,500 or 2,000 hectares. They may have 50 or 100 acres of land and want to process their harvest. What has been available to them so far is really inefficient equipment, causing oil loss,” Babatunde-Dada said.

“Our new equipment ensures efficient processing and maximises oil extraction from the mesocarp of the fruits. It works with both dura and tenera varieties without breaking the kernel inside,” she added.