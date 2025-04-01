Mobile technicians urge NCC to enforce phone registration to curb theft

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET) has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to mandate mobile phone registration at the point of purchase to curb theft and enhance security in the country’s mobile device market.

AMCODET President, Mr Kehinde Apara, made the appeal in Lagos, stressing that compulsory registration would make it harder for criminals to sell stolen phones, ultimately reducing theft.

He added that the measure would also prevent the wrongful harassment of phone repair technicians, who are often accused of dealing in stolen devices.

According to Apara, many of his members have been unfairly targeted by security agencies because customers unknowingly bring stolen phones for repairs. He believes a registration system would create a clear ownership trail, ensuring that only legitimate users have access to mobile devices.

Apara also noted that AMCODET was instrumental in introducing the NIN-SIM linkage initiative to improve mobile security. However, he argued that linking SIM cards to National Identification Numbers (NIN) is not enough to address the rising cases of phone theft.

Beyond security concerns, AMCODET urged greater private sector support for Nigeria’s mobile phone industry, arguing that with the right investments, the country has the potential to develop its own mobile technology and reduce reliance on imported devices.