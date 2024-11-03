Ojadah’s recognition by Patrick Brown, Mayor Of Brampton, Canada

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

His Excellency, Amb. Dr Jonathan Ojadah, UNIPGC Global President & Permanent Rep to the United Nations and the entire team of UNIPGC in Canada has been awarded with Certificates Of Recognition in appreciation for hosting the 2nd Edition of the UNIPG Global Peace Leadership Summit And Awards Canada 2024.

The glorious event which came up after fruitful hosting of the event was held At the Brampton Conservative Hall, Office of the Mayor. Ontario, Canada

Speaking after the honour, Ambassador Dr (Marshall) Jonathan Ojadah said it is always his pleasure to be recognized and his work been appreciated

“I can’t thank the Mayor enough, he has been of help to us right from the beginning of this event up to the last day of the event. He has proven to be a man of the people. And definitely we can’t wait to come back here next year for another event. “

The plague reads… “In your recognition of your visit of Brampton and your esteemed participation in the united nation international peace and governing council , we commend your dedication to advancing peace and governing on a global scale. Your commitment to these Vita efforts is truly inspiring and reinforces Brampton s dedication to fostering a community inclusivity and shared values.

“On behalf of the city of Brampton it’s a pleasure to welcome you and we extend our deepest gratitude for your contribution to this significant event.

“May your experience in Brampton be both enriching and memorable.”