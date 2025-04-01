MTN Champs Continental Relays to kick off with flag run event in Lagos

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

MTN Champs Season 3 continues with Continental Relays in Lagos. These events will kick off with a Flag Run on April 8, ahead of the main competition scheduled for April 9 to 12 at the Yabatech and UNILAG sports complexes.

The Flag Run will see young athletes participate in an experiential relay across Lagos, showcasing both their skills and the vibrancy of the city.

The race will begin in Alausa and end at the MTN Plaza in Ikoyi, with athletes covering 5KM to 10KM distances in relay teams. The event is designed to highlight the fusion of sports, culture, and tourism, allowing athletes to engage with the city and its people while putting their talents on display.

he runners will pass through key locations that reflect Lagos’ rich heritage and urban energy, reinforcing MTN’s sub-campaign, ‘See Naija’. A security team, traffic management officers, medics, and a team bus will accompany the athletes to ensure a smooth and safe race.

Organised in partnership with Making of Champions, the MTN Champs Continental Relays will bring together top young athletes from across Africa to compete in various track and field events. The competition is aimed at developing emerging talent and positioning Nigeria as a hub for athletics on the continent.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria emphasised the importance of the Flag Run. “This is more than just a relay. It’s an opportunity to celebrate Lagos, its people, and its culture while showcasing the next generation of champions. The athletes won’t just be running; they’ll be bringing the city to life through sports.”

The MTN Champs Continental Relays, taking place from April 9 to 12, will be open to the public and will feature track and field events, special guest appearances, music, and prizes for early attendees. Lagos residents are encouraged to attend and cheer on the athletes as they compete for top honours.

The flag run will provide a unique opportunity for athletes to immerse themselves in the city’s culture while demonstrating their abilities on the road. This symbolic start to the MTN Champs Continental Relays will set the tone for a competitive athletics showcase.