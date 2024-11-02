Akwa Ibom: 2 Brigade Nigerian Army strengthens partnership with Nigerian Correctional Service

BY THERESA DONATUS

The 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA), led by Brigadier General Jaafar Ibrahim, has pledged to deepen its collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Akwa Ibom State Command.

In a release signed By Lt. Adebowale David Adejimi, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Friday, stated that during a courtesy visit by the new Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, CC Frank Okwonkwo, to the 2 Brigade Headquarters at Mbiokporo Cantonment. Brigadier General Ibrahim tasked the agency on the importance of inter-agency synergy in addressing security challenges within Akwa Ibom State and the South-South region.

READ ALSO: I had 20 boyfriends that served different purposes…

He reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to supporting the correctional service in achieving mutual goals, particularly in enhancing public safety and security.

“Our collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service is a strategic priority to improve operational coordination,” he said. He also welcomed the Controller’s initiative and invited continued dialogue to ensure ongoing, fruitful cooperation between both agencies.

CC Frank Okwonkwo, in his response, applauded the Nigerian Army for its commitment to protecting Akwa Ibom State’s citizens. Emphasizing the visit’s purpose, he noted that strengthening inter-agency relationships is key to enhancing security within the region.

“The Nigerian Army plays an indispensable role in our collective security mission, and we are here to build on our shared commitment to the safety of all Akwa Ibom residents,” said CC Okwonkwo.

Both agencies identified key areas for enhanced collaboration, with both leaders expressing optimism that their partnership would boost the operational effectiveness of both agencies, contributing to a safer environment in Akwa Ibom.

The event concluded with the signing of the visitors’ book, an exchange of souvenirs, and a group photograph to mark the occasion.