Kuriga Children Rescue: We must eschew sentiments, shun hatred – Ajaka

…congratulates Tinubu, Sani, NSA, others for successful operation

By Tom Okpe

The Social Democratic Party, (SDP) governorship candidate in the Kogi State 11 November, 2023 election, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has emphasized the need for Nigerians to eschew sentiments and shun hatred for one another.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Ajaka, made this assertions, following

successful rescue of the school pupils who were abducted from a school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, recently.

He therefore, called on Nigerians to support the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the decisive, epic and terminal onslaught against violent and non-state antagonists of the Nigerian State.

Reacting through a statement he signed on Monday in Abuja, on the rescue, Ajaka, currently, challenging the victory of Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State in Court, said President Bola Tinubu deserved all commendation for the successful operation.

READ ALSO: NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, haziness from today

The SDP chieftain stressed that, indeed, this milestone has brought immeasurable relief and assurances of safety to both, relatives of the victims and other Nigerians who have been skeptical of ability of our security forces and the intelligence community to successfully, grapple with and conclusively, vanquish the menace of hydra-headed insecurity and widespread violent criminality in the country over the past couple of years.

He also said, no nation in the world, registers meaningful development, without peace, stability, equity and justice.

“I enjoin all Nigerians to eschew divisive sentiments, shun hatred for one another and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the decisive, epic and terminal onslaught against violent and non-state antagonists of the Nigerian State.

“This call has become urgent and necessary in view of the fact that the nation cannot register meaningful development without peace, stability, equity and justice.

“The credit for this breakthrough deservedly, rests in the bosom of Mr President, whose prodigious and strategic re-modelling, planning and mobilisation of the security architecture in Nigeria is fast yielding overall desired outcomes of safety and overwhelming restoration of confidence in the minds and spirits of Nigerians.

“I congratulate Mr President, the National Security Adviser, (NSA), the Governor of Kaduna State, Service Chiefs of our Armed Forces, the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Department of State Services, (DSS) patriotic media organisations, proud volunteers, fearless informants and traditional institutions for their swift synergistic collaborations that birthed this successful rescue operation.

“I therefore, salute Mr President for being a listening leader whose altruistic foresight of a new Nigeria and astute strategies for the realisation thereof, are squarely anchored on self sacrifice, unwhittled faith in God, spartan discipline and spirit of cooperation amongst all Nigerians and our nation’s institutions.

“Evidently, planning and operational synergy between our various security agencies constitute substratum of the subject endeavour that we celebrate today,” he added.