House C’ttee says 10th Reps Success, failure depends on monitoring, evaluation

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Monitoring and Evaluation, Rep Obinna Aguocha has said, success or failure of the 10th House of Representatives, rests squarely on effectiveness of Monitoring and Evaluation exercise of respective Committees in the House.

According to him, the Committee last week wrote letters to over 50 Committees of the House to submit their quarterly reports from inception of the 10th House to March 31.

Aguocha stated these at a one-day capacity building workshop for the House Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Implementation of Legislative Agenda and Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Standing/Ad-hoc Committees, organised by NILDS, Konrad Foundation and office of the Speaker in Abuja on Monday.

He said the panel has also drafted the 10th House Committees Evaluation Metrics with uniquely assigned key performance indicators that align with different Committees’ mandates and major activities, as well as rating mechanisms for each activity line.

“To enable the Committee, leverage technology and human resources within and outside the Committee, we have initiated discussions with a Technical Working Group, (TWG) to develop the 10th House of Representatives, M & E Dashboard that would be a one-stop virtual platform for all Committee’s Legislative Outputs Evaluation Reports, tracking of implementation of

recommendations, adopted by the House Leadership and for stakeholders’ feedback, among other features.

“Additionally, we have also developed a Process and Reporting Template for all Committees. The draft reporting framework also stipulated the responsibilities, obligations and privileges of each party and the timeline for report submissions to enable both the committees and the M&E Committee to adequately process reports, evaluate the legislative outputs and make submissions to the House.

“Also, recognising that without effective and efficient monitoring, there cannot be an effective evaluation outcome.

“The M&E Committee have drafted the 10th House of Reps Standing/AdHoc Committees Monitoring Framework and Reporting Template to ensure an effective monitoring system and plans to group the Committees of the House and assign Committee Members to provide supervision for Committee Activities,” Aguocha stated.