“I could have slapped Kwankwaso if I met him in Aso Rock” – Ganduje

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said he would not hesitate to slap his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if given the opportunity, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Kwankwaso also met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Friday.

When questioned by State House reporters about the security situation in Kano State following the demolition carried out by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, Ganduje expressed his displeasure.

Although he acknowledged that Kwankwaso was present in the building, he said that they had not crossed paths.

Ganduje brazenly declared, “Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

Ganduje vehemently criticised the demolition exercise, citing the lack of proper investigation or prior notice as required by the Land Use Act.

According to the former Kano Governor, during his discussion with the president, he extensively addressed the matter and submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. The petition, he said, included video evidence of the looting and vandalism that ensued as a result of the demolition.

Ganduje went on to describe the current governor as a “stooge” of Kwankwaso and attributed his recent unhappiness to the widespread condemnation received for the demolitions.

Recall that the present state governor had defended the exercise, stating that it was part of his commitment to “restore” the city’s urban development masterplan. He also emphasised that the demolitions were not driven by any personal vendetta against the previous administration led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hinting that more demolitions could be expected in the future.

As of press time, Kwankwaso is still in a closed-door meeting with the President.

