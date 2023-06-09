Uzodimma: My prayers are with the Okonkwo, Akinmoyode families

Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma has bemoaned the passing of the former lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly , Sen. Annie Okonkwo as well as that of the former Commissioner of Police, Imo State, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG), Isaac Akinmoyode, describing their deaths as shocking.

While Okonkwo reportedly died in the United States on Thursday from battle with a terminal illness at 63, Akinmoyode was said to have died on Monday in Lagos, also battling a terminal sickness. He was aged 60.

A statement on Friday by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma, said his principal received with shock the death of both gentlemen who were personally known to him and said his prayers are with their families.

Governor Uzodimma said with their passing, Anambra State,where Okonkwo hailed from, and Lagos State, where Akinmoyode came from, have lost rare gems who would be difficult to replace.

He said Okonkwo’s track records in politics, business and public service as well as Akinmoyode’s meritorious public service in the police that saw him retiring with the rank of an AIG, ought to be emulated.

Governor Uzodimma commiserated with the families of both Okonkwo and Akinmoyode, particularly their widows, the governments and peoples of Anambra and Lagos States and prayed God, on behalf of the good people of Imo State, to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

At the same time, he prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased a peaceful repose.

