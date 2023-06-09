Telecom sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP up 14.13% to N2.508trn in Q1

By Motolani Oseni

The telecommunications and Information Services sector in Nigeria has, in the first quarter of 2023, delivered a handsome N2.508 trillion in terms of financial value contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), representing 14.13 per cent.

The percentage of telecom contribution to GDP was calculated from 46 distinct sectors of the economy, which constitute telecom and information services baskets.

The Nigerian telecom industry has continued its show of positive outlook, which is credited to the innovative and predictable telecom regulatory environment promoted, and implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

One of the key highlights of the telecom industry performance within the period was the generation of $820.8 Million for the federal government from 5G spectrum license fees paid by three eventual winning operators, MTN, MAFAB, and Airtel.

Following the issuance of the licenses in December 2021 to MTN and MAFAB, both companies have launched 5G services. Airtel, which received its license in December 2022, is set to launch services this month, June 2023.

Another major development in the sector was the launch of Starlinks broadband services, a satellite-based wireless broadband service with potential nationwide coverage. This followed the issuance of a license to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX by the Commission. The services are now available in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the growth statistics of the telecom industry are showing an impressive record of contributions to the economy. The number of phone subscribers as of April 2023, stood at 223.6 million subscribers, scoring a teledensity of 117 per cent.

Also, the internet subscribers for the same period were 157 million while Broadband subscriptions stood at 92 Million, translating to 48 per cent. broadband penetration in the country.

