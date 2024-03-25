How Kuriga school students were rescued – DHQ

…Tinubu welcomes safe return of kidnapped school children

…says schools must be made safe, secure for learning

By Andrew Orolua & Ukpono Ukpong

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the abducted Kuriga students were rescued through coordinated search and rescue operation conducted by the military in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies.

The primary and secondary school students abducted on March 7 were rescued in the early hour of Sunday.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said a total of 137 persons comprising 76 females and 61 male were rescued in Zamfara State.

According to him, they would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

“Relatedly, it would be recalled that on March 21, troops equally rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“These hostages were handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

“These efforts demonstrate the armed forces resolve to finding other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law.

“Troops are employing similar effort to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State.

“Justice await the culprits, as they cannot go unpunished,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State,

This is as he emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Federal overnment and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President commended the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled the situation.

He noted that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

President Tinubu also welcomed the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.