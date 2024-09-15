Eko Club celebrates its month long golden jubilee anniversary

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Eko Club, the foremost indigenous social club has kicked off its one month programme of events to celebrate her Golden jubilee anniversary.

The event will witness many activities by members which will be capped with an award ceremony.

The 50th anniversary grand ceremony is in consonance with the promise of the President of the Club, Mr. Razaak Amodu, who promised during the inception of his administration to diligently leverage and sustain the vision and legacy of the founding fathers with his formidable and dynamic Exco.

The month long programme started with a press conference on Thursday 5th September, 2024, at the Eko Club, Bode Thomas, followed by. Jumat Service on Friday 6th at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island. While Sunday, 8th, September witnessed a church service at Wesley Cathedral Church, Apangbon, Lagos.

According to the programme of events by the 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee, other programmes lined up include: Lecture/ Documentary -11th Health Walk -14th , Cultural Day -18th, Founders Day -20th, Special Induction – 22, Sporting Day – 25th and an evening with the President – 27th.

The grand finale of the anniversary comes up on the 29th of September which will be crowned with an award ceremony and will have Gov Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu as the special guest of honor. The Chairman of the occasion will be Dr Abdul Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, while the royal father of the day is HRM Oba Rilwanu Aremu Akiolu, who is the grand patron of the Club.

The grand finale will take place at the Arcade Hall, Eko Club, off Bode Thomas Street, Lagos. The evening will be spiced up with music from King Sunny Ade, the king of world beats.