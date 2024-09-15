7 DAYS TO EDO GUBER: Fireworks as major parties hold mega rallies, chieftains relocate to Benin

…It’s do or die, Obaseki charges

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

PDP and APC have held their mega rallies in Benin City, which saw obvious political fireworks across the landscape, even as chieftains of the major parties have literally relocated to Benin. Ahead of the September 21 governorship election, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has declared that it is do or die for Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

Obaseki stated this yesterday while addressing a mega rally of the party at Garrick Memorial Secondary School in Benin city ,saying it’s existential threat.

His words: “This is existential threat. This election is a do or die. If they do, we will die”.

Also speaking, Acting National Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Ilia Damagun, stated that the Edo State September 21st governorship election will be a test for the country’s democracy, urging Nigerians to focus their eyes on the state.

Addressing a rally of the party in Benin City, attended by the Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and several PDP governors, Damagun said “You have to kill or arrest all of us if you have to take this state.

“You may have gang but we have God. To INEC, we don’t want that midnight result announcement. It is not a threat but we will defend our votes with our blood”, he said, promising that PDP will continue to give Edo State good governance.

He later presented what he called “the flag of victory” to the governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

In his speech, Ighodalo promised to take the state to the next level, saying Obaseki has built a solid foundation for the state.

Besides, he pledged that he would be transparent and govern with integrity, adding that he believed governor Godwin Obaseki and President Bola Tinubu assurances that the election will be free and fair.

On his part, the party’s Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphous Wabara, urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to announce results of the election until he is sure.

He further urged the INEC boss to correct the wrongs of the 2023 general elections and go on a peaceful retirement.

Also speaking, former Vice President Abubakar and Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 Presidential election, urged the Edo people to vote for the PDP, “defend and protect their votes”, saying that “PDP is winning next week”.

Several governors of the party from other states, who attended the campaign rally, spoke in similar vein and urged the people to vote for Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.

… APC rally attracts party chieftains, Shettima, Akpabio, others

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, Cross River state, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other governors of the party yesterday rapped up campaign for the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo

Addressing the party faithfuls mega rally held at the University of Benin Indoors Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Shettima said Edo State needs a strategic thinker, builder and a man with a compassionate heart that can lead his people well.He said intelligence is not determined by the size of the head but one’s ability to solve problems that affect the people.

Shettima added he has absolute confidence Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.He urged the people of the state to come out in their large numbers to vote for the candidates of the APC come September 21.

Speaking also, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio said he believes in the capacity of Okpebholo and his running mate, Idahosa to deliver on their electoral mandate.He said he doesn’t need somebody who can speak “grammar” but one who can perform.

Senator Akpabio said senator Okpebholo as a senator, has been living up to his billings in the Senate, stressing that there is no doubt about his ability to deliver the dividends of democracy at all.

On his part, Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole said governor Godwin Obaseki has been insensitive to the plights of the people of the state, noting that there is nothing to write home about his eight years in office as the governor of the state.

He said the markets that were burnt during his tenure, none was rebuilt rather the hospital and the state library have been converted into museum and a shopping mall, respectively.

On the part of the national chairman of the party, Umar Ganduje, he said the state have been mismanaged for the past eight years as it was marred with insecurity, unemployment and that it is time for them to take it back by voting the APC.

He said with the likes of Okpebholo and his running mate, Idahosa who are lawmakers, the state is in safe hands.

On the part of the governorship candidate of the party, , he said he would employ 5000 teachers within his 100 days in office as governor of the state.

He assured the market women of soft loans to boost their businesses just as he promised to build primary healthcare around the 192 wards in the state.

Earlier the national chairman of the party, Ganduje received former senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena and the former member representing Oredo federal constituency, Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC.

Speaking, Senator Francis Alimikhena who said he was glad to be back to the APC, said he was going to mobilize his followers to vote for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

Taking his turn, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, said he had earlier advised his former party, the PDP against its decision when it brought in Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020 but they didn’t listened to him.

He said also advised when they again brought in Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate of the PDP but they still not listened to him

“In 2020, I advised PDP against impunity, when they brought in Governor Godwin Obaseki through the back door. In 2024, governor Godwin Obaseki, His Excellency who came through the back door, went to Lagos to bring Asue Ighodalo through the back door. The man only joined the party in September last year. That impunity must stopped.

“All those who supported that, the national working committee , they should come with their Voter Cards on Saturday. And for those who didn’t face their states and said that the governor must produce his successor, they should also come on Saturday.

“The governor and I are from the same local government. The results will tell.

“We did that to him in 2020 we will do it again for Monday Okpebholo in 2024”, Ogbeide-Ihama said.