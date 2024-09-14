Flood: Dangote donates N2bn, urges support to Borno

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced the donation of N2 billion to assist those affected by the recent devastating flood in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Dangote explained that while the Presidential Committee on Flood and Disaster, which he chairs, has committed 1 billion naira, the Dangote Foundation will donate an additional 1 billion naira.

“We have a Presidential Committee on Flood and Disaster which I chair. They have already committed about 1 billion, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation will also give another 1 billion. We will definitely give this two billion as early as this coming week,” Dangote said.

Alhaji Aliko announced the donation on Friday when he paid a sympathy visit to Governor Banagana Umara Zulum in Maiduguri over the recent flood disaster that affected the state.

Meanwhile, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Dangote, has solicited the support of other cooperate Nigerians to Borno State Government in order to address the destruction caused by flood in Maiduguri and its environs.

“It’s really mind-boggling; it is disastrous. I have never seen this kind of overwhelming disaster. I think it is going to be a herculean task in the couple of days and even weeks for this situation to go back to normal. Most of the houses would not survive because they had been submerged and the foundations had weakened.”

“I am calling on all cooperate Nigerians to rise up and support because the government cannot do it alone. We really need to help make sure that people do not continue to suffer. Some of them have been in their houses for the last three days. It has really touched my heart to see how people suffered.”

“We would continue to mobilise other funds and resources to see what we can do to alleviate the suffering of our people.”

He was accompanied by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule.

Responding, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his support to the people of Borno.