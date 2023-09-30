Before stopping over in Amsterdam, be mindful of this tax

By Orji Onyekwere

The government in the Netherlands is considering a plan in which it will tax airline passengers who transfer in Amsterdam to another flight, even if they don’t stay.

It’s all part of a larger plan to reduce congestion at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Already for next year, a cap has been approved to limit the number of flights going in and out of the airport.

The tax could be the equivalent of $56. A good portion of the members of the House of Representatives in the Netherlands have approved a motion. The proceeds are intended to go toward energy costs.

If approved, it certainly will make for a more competitive landscape. Most other European airports do not charge a transfer tax.

Obviously, however, the plan to tax transfer passengers at the airport in Amsterdam will be opposed by vendors who still make an appreciable amount of money from passengers just passing through and not staying.

There has been no movement to repeal the tax that passengers originating in Amsterdam have to pay

Other airlines will likely use the transfer tax as an incentive and a point of differentiation.

