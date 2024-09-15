ENIFF 2024 partners Ike Nnaebue for the ‘Magic of the People’ documentary competition

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Mouth watering monetary prizes await documentary filmmakers who dare to enter for the Re-imagine Heritage Magic of the people documentary film competition holding at the 2024 edition of Eastern Nigeria International film festival, ENIFF.

The Magic of the people documentary film competition at the 5th edition of Eniff, which runs from Nov 27 to 30th 2024, is proudly sponsored by the celebrated Nigerian film maker Ike Nnaebue who is passionate about empowering young creatives and preserving African cultural heritage through story telling”

These prizes range from N500, 000, N300,000, and N200,000, respectively, and will go to the best filmmakers who submit new film perspectives that redefine cultural narratives.

Additionally, the top five filmmakers will benefit from a one-year mentorship with Nnaebue, providing an invaluable opportunity to refine their craft under his expert guidance.

READ ALSO: Flood: Dangote donates N2bn, urges support to Borno

In a statement announcing this new partnership, the Co-founder and CEO of Eastern Nigeria Film and Arts Initiative organizers of ENIFF Ujuaku Akukwe said, “We are indeed excited to announce the launch of Re-imagine Heritage documentary film competition”.

“This is in order to uncover and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of South Eastern people’s of Nigeria.

“The competition encourages film makers from the region to capture the essence of their family history through the lens of a Smartphone and democratizing the film making process.”

“The “Re-Imagine Heritage: Magic of the People” competition stands as a cornerstone of the festival, embodying its theme of reimagining and redefining narratives. Whether you’re a seasoned storyteller or just beginning your journey, this competition offers a platform to shine and make a lasting impact on African cinema.

For ace film maker Ike Nnaebue, “This initiative embarks on a powerful journey to heal the deep-seated wounds left by colonization and to reconnect with the rich heritage that defines us as Africans,”

Continuing, Nnaebue noted that “at its core, this competition is about understanding who we were before the colonial era and recognizing that the future of Africa depends on reconnecting with this heritage.”

Since its founding five years ago, ENIFF has continued to build capacity for young film creatives in Nigeria and Africa.