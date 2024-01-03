Durosinmi’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt collapses

Rafiu Durosinmi’s move to Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt has collapsed over failed medical.

DAILY POST reports that Durosinmi’s Czech Republic side, Viktoria Plzen and Eintracht Frankfurt have already agreed on the deal but the latter pulled out of the deal after the forward failed to clear the medical hurdle.

According to German news hub, BILD, Frankfurt decided to pull out of the deal after discovering a problem in his keen.

A four-year contract was already on the table for the 21-year-old.

Frankfurt were also willing to pay Viktoria Plzen £9m for his signature.

The German club are now expected to look for a replacement before the end of current transfer window.