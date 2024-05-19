Katsina: No amount of threat can stop me from fighting bandits, Gov Radda

By Tom Garba

Katsina State governor, Alhaji Dikko Umar Radda has vowed to fight against all forms of insecurity in the State.

The governor reiterated that no amount of threats will ever stop him from fighting bandits who in the past have held the state’s peace to the jugular.

Governor Radda said this in Yola when he came for the graduation of his daughter at the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

Radda who came to AUN for the second term over his ward’s graduation said there is a need to encourage home-based established institutions to strengthen the entire educational system.

He said there have been huge successes in recent times concerning insecurity because the state is relatively peaceful with the introduction of Katsina Community Watch, a security network he introduced through the instrumentality of the state Assembly.

Radda said the Bandits are in a hit-and-run battle, they will storm at wee times, or late in the night and run to the forest and he has since deployed a strategy to tackle that.

Because of a hard time as regards to the insecurity that is dealing badly with the people of Katsina, the governor said is supporting state police.

He said state police in other developed countries are working well and see nothing wrong in introducing it in Nigeria.

“I’m not afraid of the bandits, they were my friends and used to come to our house even when they killed my Brother. I’m not new to the bandit’s attacks, we will fight them and no amount of threats can stop me from fighting them.” Radda said.