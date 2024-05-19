Coalition of 70 CSOs endorse Boss Mustapha for APC National Chair

By Tom Garba

Coalition of Civil organization in Northern Nigeria have endorsed Barr (Dr) Boss Mustapha, CFR NPoM to be the next All Progressives Congress (APC) national Chairman.

Comrade Nuhu Lere who spoke to this medium on behalf of other civil organizations said the endorsement came up on Friday during a media parley in Abuja.

Lere who is the National coordinator of grassroots Youth coalition for good governance Said Nigeria Youth Will support political parties with a clear views on leadership.

He said the decision to endorsed Boss Mustapha is because of his high level of integrity and evidence based proves of good leadership exhibited while a secretary to federal government of the federation during Former president Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

He said the pedigree of Boss Mustapha on his youth inclusion in government was remarkable hence their unanimous decision to endorse him.

Lere extolled Boss’ credibility and high morals standard to have the needed experience in charting a good course for the ruling party.