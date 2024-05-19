N’East Govs vow to reverse desertification speed, invest in agriculture

By Samuel Luka

Disturbed by the scourge of desert encroachment, the Northeast Governors have vowed to work assiduously towards reversing the speed of desertification in the region.

The members of the Forum which comprises Governors of Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba and Gombe made this known in a Communique of their 10th meeting in Bauchi yesterday.

The Forum which noted that climate change and environmental degradation remains a reality in the region, appreciated the various states for the policies they are putting in place to reclaim the environment.

It also called for a more sustained and coordinated regional onslaught to reverse the speed of desertification in the region.

Signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Communique stressed the resolve of the member states to invest heavily in Agriculture in order to guarantee food security in the region.

While observing that the world is passing through a horrific food security crisis, especially with the war in Ukraine, climate, change and poor agricultural practice, the Governors pledged continued investment in Agriculture Value Chain and encourage the transformation of subsistence farming into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Northeast Governors who also resolved to support the procurement of improved drought-resistant and short-maturation seedlings, pledged to subsidize fertilizers and ensure that the region specialises in the production of such seeds.

The Communique which appreciated the Government and people of Bauchi state for hosting the meeting, further resolved to partner with OCP Africa to support Agriculture in the Northeast.