Tinubu appoints APC chieftain, Hon. Abioye chairman Yaba College board

By Tunde Opalana

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Tajudeen Abioye as Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Yaba College of Education.

The appointment came in the midst of multiple appointments done across tertiary institutions in the education sector.

Appointed alongside Hon. Abioye on the Board of Yaba College of Technology are; Prof. Florence Arabueze, Hin. Sunday Akere, Salihu Shehu Utono and Titsi Gunama.

Hon. Abioye, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State was a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

He was at various times a contestant for the seat of House of Representatives of Offa/Oyun/ Ifelodun under different political parties: Action Congress (AC) 2007 and People Democratic Party 2011. He was also the candidate in 2015 under PDP and in 2023 he aspired under the platform of the APC.

He is currently a member of APC Kwara State Advisory Committee.

He joined partisan politics in 1997.He stood for election of Kwara State House of Assembly of Odo-Ogun Constituency under UNCP. That year which he won with landslide margin against his formidable opponents. By 1998, he was offered ticket to contest election in Lagos State due to his role in fighting the Military Junta for the actualization of the June 12 election. But he declined and insisted to play politics in Kwara where his people are.

A well educated Abioye after his secondary education, attended Kwara State College of Technology (now Kwara Polytechnics) for advanced level training qualifying him to proceed to the University. He proceeded to University of Ilorin, to earn a Bachelor Degree of Science in Chemistry, he later returned to the same school for a postgraduate degree of Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

He will never relent in his quest for more knowledge and get adequate training for future use, he proceeded to International Institute of Journalism, Abuja for a postgraduate diploma (PGD) in Journalism.